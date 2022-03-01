YouTube
    Watch: 'Yet another gross violation...' Russia envoy regrets US decision to expel 12 Russian UN diplomats

    United Nations, Mar 01: Russia's permanent representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, on Monday regretted the US decision to expel 12 staff members of the Russian UN mission.

    Watch: Yet another gross violation... Russia envoy regrets US decision to expel 12 Russian UN diplomats

    "I would like to inform you about yet another hostile step taken by the host country -- a step against the Russian mission. Just now, literally, an hour ago, we were informed that from the Russian mission, 12 of its staff are being expelled," said Nebenzia at the beginning of a Security Council meeting .

    The decision is "yet another gross violation" of the UN Headquarters agreement signed by the United States as the host country, and of the Vienna Conventions, said Nebenzia.

    Twelve members of Russia's diplomatic mission to the UN have been ordered to leave the United States by March 7, Russia's ambassador to the world body said Monday.

    The Russian mission to the UN has around 100 staff, according to a Russian diplomatic source.

    US deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, Richard Mills, said the 12 staff members of the Russian mission were ordered to leave because they engaged in "activities that were not in accordance with their responsibilities and obligations as diplomats".

    The US decision came amid Russian military operations in Ukraine.

    Read more about:

    russia ukraine war

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 9:58 [IST]
