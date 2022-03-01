Watch: 'Yet another gross violation...' Russia envoy regrets US decision to expel 12 Russian UN diplomats

Next Russia-Ukraine talks to be 'concrete conversation' on points on Belarus-Poland border

United Nations, Mar 01: Russia's permanent representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, on Monday regretted the US decision to expel 12 staff members of the Russian UN mission.

"I would like to inform you about yet another hostile step taken by the host country -- a step against the Russian mission. Just now, literally, an hour ago, we were informed that from the Russian mission, 12 of its staff are being expelled," said Nebenzia at the beginning of a Security Council meeting .

The decision is "yet another gross violation" of the UN Headquarters agreement signed by the United States as the host country, and of the Vienna Conventions, said Nebenzia.

#WATCH 12 members of Russia's diplomatic mission to the UN have been expelled by the United States, said Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia during a press conference

(Source: UN Web TV) pic.twitter.com/0JVT66C3nu — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2022

Twelve members of Russia's diplomatic mission to the UN have been ordered to leave the United States by March 7, Russia's ambassador to the world body said Monday.

The Russian mission to the UN has around 100 staff, according to a Russian diplomatic source.

US deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, Richard Mills, said the 12 staff members of the Russian mission were ordered to leave because they engaged in "activities that were not in accordance with their responsibilities and obligations as diplomats".

The US decision came amid Russian military operations in Ukraine.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 9:58 [IST]