Watch: World's biggest humanoid robot on test ride at Japan

International

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Tokyo, Sep 23: A video showing a 60-feet-tall robot being tested by the Gundam Factory in Japan has gone viral on the internet.

Viewed over 3 million times, the viral clip features the 25-tonne robot named RX-78 kneeling down and getting up and then using its fingers to point towards the sky.

Gundam is a very popular animated series that originated back in the '70s and is believed to be the inspiration behind the popular Transformers series.

The robot is a recreation of the fictional character 'Gundam' that has been the subject of some 50 TV series and movies since 1979 in Japan.

A user @catsuka posted along with a caption that read, "Life-sized Gundam in Yokohama is now in testing mode."

Life-sized Gundam in Yokohama is now in testing mode.pic.twitter.com/51HVoraPb7 — Catsuka (@catsuka) September 21, 2020

Jun Narita, head of design, explained that he's having a rough time of it considering the types of material and motors, because otherwise, one hand could weigh as much as 600 kilograms, or over 1,300 pounds. "This weight restriction is like a curse," Narita said.

Notably, Gundam currently is the world's largest humanoid robot with feature 24 degrees of freedom.

Here are the reactions on Twitter:

Meanwhile.....were struggling to wear masks https://t.co/2oOOWRcirU — LeftStyleArts (@ArtistiqJay) September 22, 2020

This is so very, very cool. https://t.co/e8Uos2vWzn — Brandy Sinclair (@RabbitDance) September 22, 2020

Would've been my dream to see it move personally with my own eyes. I guess I'll never get to have that luxury... https://t.co/rJQOnyR4XD — Akai Neko (@redworldNeko) September 22, 2020

One of the best things that came out this year

A 3 story tall giant robot form the gundam anime series. https://t.co/XSlXW5Pury — Jay (@JalinPhillips) September 22, 2020

2020 last defense and hope https://t.co/BIj0D8SSzU — Jacob Williams (@num1jacob) September 21, 2020