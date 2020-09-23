Watch: World's biggest humanoid robot on test ride at Japan

YouTube
    Tokyo, Sep 23: A video showing a 60-feet-tall robot being tested by the Gundam Factory in Japan has gone viral on the internet.

    Viewed over 3 million times, the viral clip features the 25-tonne robot named RX-78 kneeling down and getting up and then using its fingers to point towards the sky.

    Worlds biggest humanoid robot on test ride at Japan
    Image Courtesy: @catsuka

    Gundam is a very popular animated series that originated back in the '70s and is believed to be the inspiration behind the popular Transformers series.

    The robot is a recreation of the fictional character 'Gundam' that has been the subject of some 50 TV series and movies since 1979 in Japan.

    A user @catsuka posted along with a caption that read, "Life-sized Gundam in Yokohama is now in testing mode."

    Jun Narita, head of design, explained that he's having a rough time of it considering the types of material and motors, because otherwise, one hand could weigh as much as 600 kilograms, or over 1,300 pounds. "This weight restriction is like a curse," Narita said.

    Notably, Gundam currently is the world's largest humanoid robot with feature 24 degrees of freedom.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 11:15 [IST]
