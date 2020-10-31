Watch: Viral videos of terrible Turkey earthquake and mini-tsunami
Ankara, Oct 31: At least 26 people were killed and more than 700 injured on Friday when a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 struck Turkey's western coast and parts of Greece and triggered a mini-tsunami.
As many as 196 aftershocks were felt with 23 hitting over magnitude 4.0, news agency ANI said quoting Turkish media.
The scale of the destruction captured on camera showed entire building blocks being reduced to rubble, water gushing through the streets in coastal towns after a Tsunami alert, and people running out of buildings in sheer panic. The videos go viral on social media.
People on social media expressed shock and prayed for Turkey.
Ragip Soylu, Turkish journalist, tweeted a video that showed a particular area deluged with surging seawater in Izmir. Houses were submerged as water flowed through the neighbourhood, carrying furniture and other household items along with it.
This video shows distressing images post-earthquake:
This video will make you feel the intensity of tremors of the earthquake:
This video of building collapsing will give you utter sheer:
Yet another tragedy during these difficult times. Compassion, humanity and hope, must drive us forward at this time.
Search and rescue operations are underway. On the Greek island of Samos two teenagers, a boy and a girl, were found dead in an area where a wall had collapsed, Reuters reports.