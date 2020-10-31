Watch: Viral videos of terrible Turkey earthquake and mini-tsunami

Pizza delivery boy gets 18 years in jail for spitting on food before delivery in Turkey

Ankara, Oct 31: At least 26 people were killed and more than 700 injured on Friday when a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 struck Turkey's western coast and parts of Greece and triggered a mini-tsunami.

As many as 196 aftershocks were felt with 23 hitting over magnitude 4.0, news agency ANI said quoting Turkish media.

The scale of the destruction captured on camera showed entire building blocks being reduced to rubble, water gushing through the streets in coastal towns after a Tsunami alert, and people running out of buildings in sheer panic. The videos go viral on social media.

People on social media expressed shock and prayed for Turkey.

Ragip Soylu, Turkish journalist, tweeted a video that showed a particular area deluged with surging seawater in Izmir. Houses were submerged as water flowed through the neighbourhood, carrying furniture and other household items along with it.

Another tsunami footage from the earthquake in Izmir province of Turkey.



This one is really dangerous pic.twitter.com/62zfddWSi8 — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) October 30, 2020

This video shows distressing images post-earthquake:

Distressing images out of Izmir, Turkey’s third biggest city, hit minutes ago by a 6.8 earthquake (epicenter was on the Aegean) pic.twitter.com/qmkxzIvlQh — Piotr Zalewski (@p_zalewski) October 30, 2020

This video will make you feel the intensity of tremors of the earthquake:

This video of building collapsing will give you utter sheer:

My heart goes out to everyone impacted by this terrible #Earthquake in Turkey and Greece. 🇹🇷 🇬🇷



Yet another tragedy during these difficult times. Compassion, humanity and hope, must drive us forward at this time.



pic.twitter.com/AzTzdpOWVE — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 30, 2020

Search and rescue operations are underway. On the Greek island of Samos two teenagers, a boy and a girl, were found dead in an area where a wall had collapsed, Reuters reports.