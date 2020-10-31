YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Watch: Viral videos of terrible Turkey earthquake and mini-tsunami

    By
    |

    Ankara, Oct 31: At least 26 people were killed and more than 700 injured on Friday when a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 struck Turkey's western coast and parts of Greece and triggered a mini-tsunami.

    Watch: Viral videos of terrible Turkey earthquake and mini-tsunami
    PTI Image

    As many as 196 aftershocks were felt with 23 hitting over magnitude 4.0, news agency ANI said quoting Turkish media.

    The scale of the destruction captured on camera showed entire building blocks being reduced to rubble, water gushing through the streets in coastal towns after a Tsunami alert, and people running out of buildings in sheer panic. The videos go viral on social media.

    People on social media expressed shock and prayed for Turkey.

    Ragip Soylu, Turkish journalist, tweeted a video that showed a particular area deluged with surging seawater in Izmir. Houses were submerged as water flowed through the neighbourhood, carrying furniture and other household items along with it.

    This video shows distressing images post-earthquake:

    This video will make you feel the intensity of tremors of the earthquake:

    This video of building collapsing will give you utter sheer:

    Search and rescue operations are underway. On the Greek island of Samos two teenagers, a boy and a girl, were found dead in an area where a wall had collapsed, Reuters reports.

    More TURKEY News

    Read more about:

    turkey

    Story first published: Saturday, October 31, 2020, 14:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 31, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X