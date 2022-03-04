YouTube
    Kyiv, Mar 04: A group of Ukrainians looked extremely pleased after commandeering an abandoned Russian tank. They also took it on a joyride amidst the ongoing war with Russia.

    Watch: Ukrainians take Russian tank on joyride, burst into laughter

    The video was filmed in Kharkiv and it shows a group of men driving the captured Russian tank in a snowy field. Speaking in his native language, one of the men says, 'glory to Ukraine. We did it." Their friends laughed and cheered in the background.

    Since the outbreak of the war, a number of photos and videos of destroyed Russian Military vehicles have been shared. Some even said that the Russian forces are demoralised and they even surrendered without a fight.

    Meanwhilee Russian Military has taken control of Europes largest nuclear plant site Zaporizhzhia today.

    This comes just hours after Russia's forces pressed their attack on the plant and sparked a fire.

    The fire was however extinguished later. The assault on the eastern city of Enerhodar and its Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant came as the military action entered its second week with Russian forces gaining ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea. Elsewhere, another round of talks between the two sides yielded a tentative agreement to set up safe corridors inside Ukraine to evacuate citizens and deliver humanitarian aid.

    Story first published: Friday, March 4, 2022, 12:05 [IST]
    X