    Tibet Airlines plane catches fire after it veers off runway at China's Chongqing airport: Watch video

    Beijing, May 12: A Tibet Airlines plane caught fire on Thursday morning at China's Chongqing airport after going off the runway, state media reported.

    A Tibet Airlines A319 had been taking off at that time, according to FlightRadar24. The runway was closed one minute after FlightRadar24 last tracked the plane.

    All 113 passengers and nine crew members on board a Tibet Airlines jet that caught fire after veering off the runway at Chongqing airport have been "safely evacuated," airline says. "The injured passengers were all only lightly injured and have been sent to hospital for treatment".

    Visuals shared on social media captured the huge fire on the runway where the plane was landed with smoke billowing in the sky.

    X