Tibet Airlines plane catches fire after it veers off runway at China's Chongqing airport: Watch video

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Beijing, May 12: A Tibet Airlines plane caught fire on Thursday morning at China's Chongqing airport after going off the runway, state media reported.

A Tibet Airlines A319 had been taking off at that time, according to FlightRadar24. The runway was closed one minute after FlightRadar24 last tracked the plane.

All 113 passengers and nine crew members on board a Tibet Airlines jet that caught fire after veering off the runway at Chongqing airport have been "safely evacuated," airline says. "The injured passengers were all only lightly injured and have been sent to hospital for treatment".

Visuals shared on social media captured the huge fire on the runway where the plane was landed with smoke billowing in the sky.

Airbus A319 de Tibet Airlines que se preparaba para partir la mañana de este jueves desde el municipio de Chongqing a Nyingchi en China se incendió durante el despegue. Aún se desconocen los detalles. El aeropuerto permanece cerrado. pic.twitter.com/hfT1N2nPRA — 𝘊𝘰𝘯𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘰 𝘈𝘷𝘪𝘢𝘤𝘪ó𝘯 ✈︎ (@Conradoaviacion) May 12, 2022

#BREAKING A #Tibet Airlines flight from #Chongqing to #Lhasa ran off the runway, spitting fire and spewing black smoke at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport. pic.twitter.com/zEScEdMWzq — Ifeng News (@IFENG__official) May 12, 2022