Watch: Taliban pours 3,000 litres of liquor into canal

    Kabul. Jan 03: The Taliban has poured 3,000 litres of liquor into a canal in Kabul. Video footage released by the General Directorate of Intelligence showed its agents pouring alcohol stored in barrels into the canal after seizing it during a raid in the Capital.

    "Muslims have to seriously abstain from making and delivering alcohol," the agency said on Twitter.

    However it was not clear when the raid was carried out. It is also not clear when the alcohol was destroyed. The agency however said that three dealers were arrested during the raid.

    Story first published: Monday, January 3, 2022, 10:18 [IST]
