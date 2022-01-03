Watch: Taliban pours 3,000 litres of liquor into canal

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kabul. Jan 03: The Taliban has poured 3,000 litres of liquor into a canal in Kabul. Video footage released by the General Directorate of Intelligence showed its agents pouring alcohol stored in barrels into the canal after seizing it during a raid in the Capital.

"Muslims have to seriously abstain from making and delivering alcohol," the agency said on Twitter.

د ا.ا.ا د استخباراتو لوی ریاست ځانګړې عملیاتي قطعې د یو لړ مؤثقو کشفي معلومات پر اساس د کابل ښار کارته چهار سیمه کې درې تنه شراب پلورونکي له شاوخوا درې زره لېتره شرابو/الکولو سره یو ځای ونیول.

نیول شوي شراب له منځه یوړل شول او شراب پلورونکي عدلي او قضايي ارګانونو ته وسپارل شول. pic.twitter.com/qD7D5ZIsuL — د استخباراتو لوی ریاست-GDI (@GDI1415) January 1, 2022

However it was not clear when the raid was carried out. It is also not clear when the alcohol was destroyed. The agency however said that three dealers were arrested during the raid.

Story first published: Monday, January 3, 2022, 10:18 [IST]