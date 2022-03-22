Russia should not be seen as completely at fault for what is happening in Ukraine: BJP MP

Watch: Russian backed militia launch thermobaric rockets in Ukraine

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Moscow, Mar 22: A video shows Russia backed militia launch thermobaric rockets in Ukraine.

The thermobaric rockets also known as vacuum bombs have been launched in Ukraine. The video from the People's Militia of the self declared Donetsk People's Republic shows the rockets being fired from a Russian made TOS-1A multiple rocket launched.

The separatist DNR published a video showing Russian TOS-1A thermobaric MLRS firing on Ukrainian targets. https://t.co/vlhPBFOSan pic.twitter.com/Z2NROIX90s — Rob Lee (@RALee85) March 20, 2022

These weapons have a terrible impact on anyone who is caught in the blast radius. These weapons are also much more devastating that the conventional ones of the same size. Due to this these weapons are very controversial in nature.

These bombs comprise a fuel container with two separate explosive charges. They can be launched as a rocket or dropped as a bomb from an aircraft. When it first hits the target, the first explosive charge opens the container and widely scatters the fuel mixture as a cloud.

This cloud in turn can penetrate any building opening or defences that are not fully sealed. A second charge then detonates the cloud which results in a huge fireball, a massive blast and a vacuum that sucks up all surrounding oxygen.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 13:35 [IST]