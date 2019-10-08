Watch: Rajnath Singh handed over Rafale in France

Paris, Oct 08: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday formally received Rafale fighter jet for the Indian Air Force at Dassault Aviation facility in Merignac, southwestern France. This is the first of the 36 fighter aircrafts purchased from France. Singh attended the handover ceremony along with his French counterpart Florence Parly.

The Rafale is a twin-jet fighter aircraft able to operate from both an aircraft carrier and a shore base. The manufacturers describe it as a fully versatile aircraft which can carry out all combat aviation missions to achieve air superiority and air defence, close air support, in-depth strikes, reconnaissance, anti-ship strikes and nuclear deterrence.