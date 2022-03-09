Watch: Pakistani student thanks PM Modi, Indian embassy for evacuating her from Ukraine

Behind the scenes: How India undertook an impossible evacuation drive from Sumy

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kyiv, Mar 09: Amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Indian authorities rescued a Pakistani student stranded in strife-torn Ukraine.

According to ANI reports, Pakistan's Asma Shafique, who was rescued by the Indian authorities, is now en route to Western Ukraine for further evacuation out of the country. She will be reunited with her family soon.

After the Indian authorities rescued her, Shafique expressed her gratitude towards the Indian embassy in Kyiv and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their support.

"I want to thank the Indian embassy of Kyiv for supporting us all the way here as we were stuck in a very difficult situation and I also want to thank the Prime Minister of India for supporting us. Hope we get home safely because of the Indian embassy," she said.

This is not the first time a foreign national was rescued by India. Earlier, India had evacuated Bangladeshi national, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), that had later also informed that that one Nepali citizen will be coming on board an Indian flight under Operation Ganga.

Roshan Jha, the first Nepali national to have been evacuated from Ukraine by the Indian authorities, had also expressed his gratitude towards the Indian government for their support, reported The Kathmandu Post.

Later, the Indian embassy in Kathmandu had informed that seven more Nepalis were being evacuated by the Indian government from Poland.

Under 'Operation Ganga' to rescue Indian citizens from Ukraine's neighbouring countries, about 18 thousand Indians have been brought back by special flights so far.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 13:12 [IST]