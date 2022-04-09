America wants me out of power, says Imran Khan in address to nation

Islamabad, Apr 9: The proceedings of the Pakistan National Assembly session with the specific mandate to take up the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khand-led government were adjourned till 12:30 pm (1 pm IST).

Speaker Asad Qaiser is chairing the session which began at 10:30 am and the no-confidence vote against the PM is the fourth item on the agenda of the Assembly.

Heavy security is deployed outside the Pakistan National Assembly in Islamabad in view of the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government.

Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, and other MNAs was at the National Assembly, reported Geo News.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday ordered the incumbent government to face the no-confidence motion on Saturday. The court had turned down the ruling of the Deputy Speaker to reject the no-confidence motion on the grounds of the move being "unconstitutional" and brought as part of a "foreign conspiracy".

