YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pakistan assembly adjourned till 1 pm

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Islamabad, Apr 9: The proceedings of the Pakistan National Assembly session with the specific mandate to take up the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khand-led government were adjourned till 12:30 pm (1 pm IST).

    Watch Pakistan PM Imran Khans No Confidence Vote Live Online [Streaming Details]

    Speaker Asad Qaiser is chairing the session which began at 10:30 am and the no-confidence vote against the PM is the fourth item on the agenda of the Assembly.

    Heavy security is deployed outside the Pakistan National Assembly in Islamabad in view of the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government.

    Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, and other MNAs was at the National Assembly, reported Geo News.

    The Supreme Court had on Thursday ordered the incumbent government to face the no-confidence motion on Saturday. The court had turned down the ruling of the Deputy Speaker to reject the no-confidence motion on the grounds of the move being "unconstitutional" and brought as part of a "foreign conspiracy".

    Watch It Online

    Netizens can watch the Parliament proceedings live online:

    More IMRAN KHAN News  

    Read more about:

    imran khan no confidence motion trust vote pakistan

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X