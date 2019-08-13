WATCH: Hungry snake swallows itself in stomach-churning video

  • search
    By Shreya
    Pennsylvania, Aug 13: We all know snakes are weird and lethal. We have also heard about the snake that eat other snakes... but what about snakes that eats itself? A kingsnake in Pennsylvania is getting headlines for actually trying to swallow its own tail.

    The awkward moment was posted LIVE on Facebook by the Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary in Pennsylvania, and it shows the snake's head chewing and swallowing its tail.

    The hungry kingsnake was unwilling to leave its own tail as snake rescuer Jesse Rothacker, tried to free it and instead tried to eat its own body.

    "This is the first time in the sanctuary's 15-year history that one of the kingsnakes was caught trying to swallow itself whole," Rothacker told WKRG News 5.

    "They will sometimes see their own tail, they'll think it's a snake, they'll take a bite out of it, and they'll realise they've bit themselves. They don't usually swallow themselves. But today, we're going to see a kingsnake that, I don't know, might not have done very well on the SATs," Rothacker says in the video.

    Since being shared on August 9, the video has collected over 55K views and more than 200 shares.

