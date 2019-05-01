Watch giant snake brings traffic to a grinding halt

International

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Brazil, May 01: A giant anaconda brought traffic to a grinding halt on a busy road in Brazil. The video of the incident was captured near the city of Porto Velho and shared by a user called Nascimento Fernandes.

The snake which is 10 feet long was spotted by commuters on the BR-364 highway. The video shows traffic coming to a grinding halt even as the snake crawled its way over a partition wall before disappearing into the woods.

The same anaconda was spotted last Saturday as well. However it did not cross the road due to traffic and returned to the stream.