Watch giant snake brings traffic to a grinding halt

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Brazil, May 01: A giant anaconda brought traffic to a grinding halt on a busy road in Brazil. The video of the incident was captured near the city of Porto Velho and shared by a user called Nascimento Fernandes.

    Image courtesy: Youtube Screengrab

    The snake which is 10 feet long was spotted by commuters on the BR-364 highway. The video shows traffic coming to a grinding halt even as the snake crawled its way over a partition wall before disappearing into the woods.

    The same anaconda was spotted last Saturday as well. However it did not cross the road due to traffic and returned to the stream.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 8:12 [IST]
