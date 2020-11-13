Watch: Giant alligator spotted walking on a golf course in US

Watch: Viral video of TN street vendor catching boy as he falls from terrace

International

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Florida, Nov 13: Not everyday you can see a dinosaur-sized alligator walking around you. But when it does, the site pushes you in a pit of shock as well excitement.

A huge alligator was spotted walking at Valencia Golf and Country Club in Florida. Pictures and videos of the alligator have gone viral on social media.

Stunned by the size of it, people expressed doubt if the alligator was real.

After several users commented the alligator looked fake, Tyler Stolting, the first assistant golf professional at the course confirmed the alligator is real.

The fuck is this?!?! pic.twitter.com/zttW6kbhWi — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) November 12, 2020

"Yep, it's real," said Tyler Stolting, the first assistant golf professional at Valencia Golf and Country Club. At about 2 p.m., he was driving by in a golf cart when he spotted the gator at the 17th tee, he said Thursday morning.

"Once I got closer it definitely was a shock," he said.

Stolting didn't call the police or the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for help, instead letting the alligator go along into the water.

"That's no gator. That's a walking, living dinosaur," a user tweeted.