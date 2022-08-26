Watch: Four Indian women racially abused in Texas in most horrific manner

Dallas, Aug 26: The Police in Texas arrested a Mexican-American after a video of her assaulting and racially abusing a group of four Indian-American women surfaced and the video went viral on the social media.

In the video the lady is seen racially abusing the Indian-American women and asking them to go back to India.

The incident took place on Wednesday night in a parking lot on Dallas, Texas. The woman is seen identifying herself as a Mexican-American. Repeatedly dropping the 'f' word, the lady is heard saying, "I hate you Indians. All these Indians come to America because they want a better life."

This is so scary. She actually had a gun and wanted to shoot because these Indian American women had accents while speaking English.



Disgusting. This awful woman needs to be prosecuted for a hate crime. pic.twitter.com/SNewEXRt3z — Reema Rasool (@reemarasool) August 25, 2022

The Mexican-American woman has been identifying as Esmeralda Upton of Plano. The person who posted this video wrote that this incident occurred in Dallas, Texas after her mom and her three friend went to dinner.

The mom is seen contesting the arguments while also remaining calm. She is also heard requesting the Mexican-American not to make racial slurs.

Everywhere I go, you Indians are everywhere. If life was so great in India, why you are here," she screams and then starts assaulting the four Indian women.

Story first published: Friday, August 26, 2022, 9:50 [IST]