Watch: Excitement at NRG stadium for ‘Howdy Modi' ahead of PM's arrival

By Vishal S

Houston, Sep 22: Howdy Modi event is set to begin shortly and Indian Americans from all across the United States are pouring into Houston to attend the grand event. A lot of cultural programs have been planned before PM Modi takes the stage. The NRG stadium is filling up and typically Indian atmosphere of Dhols, Dhamaal and Dances has gripped Houston.

Watch Indian Americans at NRG stadium:

Dhols, Dhamaal and Dances at the stadium before PM @narendramodi arrives to address this historic event. #HowdyModi pic.twitter.com/13gqGdiP58 — Texas India Forum (@howdymodi) September 22, 2019

