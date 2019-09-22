Watch: Excitement at NRG stadium for ‘Howdy Modi' ahead of PM's arrival

  • search
    Houston, Sep 22: Howdy Modi event is set to begin shortly and Indian Americans from all across the United States are pouring into Houston to attend the grand event. A lot of cultural programs have been planned before PM Modi takes the stage. The NRG stadium is filling up and typically Indian atmosphere of Dhols, Dhamaal and Dances has gripped Houston.

    Watch Indian Americans at NRG stadium:

    Indian-Americans have started to gather at "Howdy Modi" at NRG Stadium in Houston. The picture posted by Texas India Forum shows the audience in attendance at the mega event in Houston.

    (Image courtesy - Texas India Forum @howdymodi/ Twitter)
    (Image courtesy - Texas India Forum @howdymodi/ Twitter)

