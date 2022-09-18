Watch: Earthquake of 7.2 magnitude hits Taiwan’s East of Yujing
Taipei, Sep 18: An earthquake-of-magnitude 7.2 on the Richter scale jolted Taiwan's Yujing district on Sunday, said the US geological survey.
According to the reports, the tremor occurred at 06:44:15 (UTC) at 85 Km east of Yujing in Taiwan. The epicentre was monitored at 23.100 degrees north latitude and 121.300 degrees east longitude.
The depth of the earthquake was monitored at 10.0 km.
On Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck Taiwan's southeastern county of Taitung at 9:41 pm (local time), according to data from the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), the Taipei Times reported. The tremor's epicentre was located about 35.8 kilometres north of Taitung County Hall, at a depth of 7.3 km, the bureau's Seismology Center said. No warning of a Tsunami has been issued so far. No casualties are reported as of now.
The clips of the two earthquakes in Taiwan have become the talk of the town. Several videos related to the quakes are doing rounds on social media.
