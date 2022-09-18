YouTube
  • search
Trending Narendra Modi Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Watch: Earthquake of 7.2 magnitude hits Taiwan’s East of Yujing

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Taipei, Sep 18: An earthquake-of-magnitude 7.2 on the Richter scale jolted Taiwan's Yujing district on Sunday, said the US geological survey.

    Watch: Earthquake of 7.2 Magnitude Hits Taiwan’s East of Yujing
    This photo provided by Hualien County fire department show firefighters in the search for trapped victims in a collapsed residential building following earthquake in Yuli township in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan. (Photo credit: PTI)

    According to the reports, the tremor occurred at 06:44:15 (UTC) at 85 Km east of Yujing in Taiwan. The epicentre was monitored at 23.100 degrees north latitude and 121.300 degrees east longitude.

    The depth of the earthquake was monitored at 10.0 km.

    On Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck Taiwan's southeastern county of Taitung at 9:41 pm (local time), according to data from the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), the Taipei Times reported. The tremor's epicentre was located about 35.8 kilometres north of Taitung County Hall, at a depth of 7.3 km, the bureau's Seismology Center said. No warning of a Tsunami has been issued so far. No casualties are reported as of now.

    The clips of the two earthquakes in Taiwan have become the talk of the town. Several videos related to the quakes are doing rounds on social media.

    Comments

    More TAIWAN News  

    Read more about:

    taiwan earthquake

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X