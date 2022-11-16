Watch: Biden stumbles on stairs during visit to Mangrove forest in Bali

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bali, Nov 16: US President Joe Biden stumbled at the stairs as Indonesian President Joko Widodo held him during their visit to a mangrove forest in Bali at G20 Summit 2022.

PM Narendra Modi also arrived at a Mangrove forest in Bali on the second day of G20 Summit. The G20 Summit programme included a Leaders' visit to a mangrove forest in Bali.

#WATCH | Indonesia: PM Narendra Modi arrives at a Mangrove forest in Bali on the second day of #G20Summit2022 pic.twitter.com/gMisR0a81c — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022

Earlier, in a special briefing on the G20 summit, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said, "As you know, mangroves are an important refuge of coastal biodiversity and act as bio shields against extreme climatic events and as important carbon sinks. India's own mangrove cover is significant, with one of the highest biodiversity in the world. We also recently agreed to join the Global Mangrove Alliance, which was launched jointly by Indonesia and UAE".

Indonesia | PM Narendra Modi, US President Biden and other G20 leaders visit a Mangrove forest in Bali & plant trees on the second day of #G20Summit pic.twitter.com/oY3mYnAA3b — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022

Mangroves are coastal forests which grow in tidal and muddy areas. It is a conservation area and botanical garden in Bandung, Indonesia. It covers 590 hectares, stretching from Dago Pakar to Maribaya. These forests have multiple varieties of trees and vegetation which are natural barriers against sea level rise as well as in mitigating the effects of cyclones and storms. Mangroves are said to absorb more carbon emissions than regular forests, according to India Narrative.

#WATCH | US President Joe Biden stumbles at the stairs as Indonesian President Joko Widodo holds him during their visit to a Mangrove forest in Bali at #G20Summit2022 pic.twitter.com/5graKRK82K — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022

The park takes its name after Djuanda Kartawidjaja, the last Prime Minister of Indonesia. It is located in Kampung Pakar, Ciburial Village, in the Cimenyan District. Its altitude ranges between 770 and 1330 meters above sea level. Its fertile soil sustains about 2500 types of plants, consisting of 40 familia and 112 species, according to Wikipedia.

In 1965 the park was established with an extent of around 10 ha, but this has expanded to 590 hectares stretching from Dago Pakar to Maribaya. It is currently managed by the Forestry Service of West Java Provincial Government (previously under the auspices of Perum Perhutani).