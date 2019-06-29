  • search
    Istanbul, June 29: A viral video has turned a young man into the hero of the hour in Istanbul after he was seen catching a two-year-old toddler falling from a second-floor window, saving her life.

    Fawzi Zabaat, a 17-year-old Algerian, was walking in the working-class district of Fatih when he saw the two-year-old Syrian girl playing near the open window of her apartment last week.

    WATCH: Alert teenager catches 2-year-old falling from second floor window in Istanbul

    CCTV footage from the street showed Zabaat trying to alert the people around him about the situation.

    Speaking to the Turkish news agency Dogan, Zabaat said, "I was just walking on the road when I saw the little girl at the window. She fell, and thanks to god, I caught her before she hit the ground."

    25-year-old woman claims she hasn't eaten food for 9 days, 'gets energy from breathing'

    Her family, meanwhile, has rewarded her rescuer with a gift of 200 Turkish Liras to show their gratitude.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 29, 2019, 7:32 [IST]
