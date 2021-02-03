Was inevitable: Myanmar Army chief on military coup

Military coup in Myanmar: India issues advisory to Indian citizens in Myanmar to avoid unnecessary travel

Yangon, Feb 03: The military take over was inevitable the army chief of Myanmar, said. He said that the coup ousting Aung San Suu Kyi's government was invitable.

This way was inevitable for the country and that's why we had to choose it," said General Min Aung Hlaing, according to the military's official Facebook page.

India's foreign ministry said that it was deeply concerned over the developments in Myanmar.

We have noted the developments in Myanmar with deep concern, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. We are monitoring the situation closely," the statement also read.

Early Monday, a military coup took place in Myanmar and State Counsellor, Aung San Suu Kyi was detained under house arrest, report said. The military has declared a one year emergency.

Phone and internet access to Naypyitaw was lost and Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party could not be reached, reports also said.

The lawmakers were to gather on Monday in the capital Naypyitaw for the first session of Parliament since last year's election. There has been tension lingering over the recent comments by the military that were widely seen as threatening a coup.