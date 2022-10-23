Liz Truss resigns as prime minister: the five causes of her downfall explained

'Want to fix economy, unite country': Rishi Sunak to run for Britain's PM again

London, Oct 23: Indian-origin MP Rishi Sunak, who claims to have the backing of 100 Conservative party MPs, officially announced that he is running for the UK prime minister's post on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter Rushi Sunak posted: "The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis. That's why I am standing to be Leader of the Conservative Party and your next Prime Minister."

"I want to fix our economy, unite our Party and deliver for our country," he added.

"I served as your Chancellor, helping to steer our economy through the toughest of times. The challenges we face now are even greater. But the opportunities - if we make the right choice - are phenomenal," he said.

"I have the track record of delivery, a clear plan to fix the biggest problems we face and I will deliver on the promise of the 2019 manifesto. There will be integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of the government I lead and I will work day in and day out to get the job done," he added.

"I am asking you for the opportunity to help fix our problems. To lead our Party and country forward towards the next General Election, confident in our record, firm in our convictions and ready to lead again." appealed Rishi Sunak.

Sunak was defeated by Truss in the race to replace Boris Johnson in September after losing an election held by members of the Conservative party across the country.