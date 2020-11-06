Vladimir Putin 'will quit as Russian President in January amid fears he has Parkinson's disease'

Moscow, Nov 06: In what comes as a recent developments, Russian president Vladimir Putin has begun developing symptoms of Parkinson's, which affects the brain and can cause shaking and stiffness. It is reportedly said that Putin is beginning to show signs of weakness in his hands, struggling to hold pens, as well as constantly twitching his leg.

Putin has served more than 20 years as Russian president over two terms, and recently won a referendum on changing the term limits for leaders of the country. It comes as the President is also pushing through legislation granting him additional powers and immunity if he were to resign as leader of Russia.

Officials, who watched recent footage of Putin, pointed out the President's legs looked to be in constant motion.

They also noted that the Russian president looked to be in pain while clutching the armrest of a chair.

Putin's fingers are also seen to be twitching as he held a pen, with the overseers also claiming he gripped a cup believed to contain a cocktail of painkillers.

Analysts informed of the President's health also claimed Alina Kabaeva, aged 37 and former lover of Putin, has begged him to step down.

Professor Valery Solovei, Moscow political scientist, added Mr Putin's daughters, Maria Vorontsova , 35, and Katerina Tikhonova, 34, are pressuring him to step down.