Vladimir Putin wants rap music to be controlled in Russia, not banned

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Moscow, Dec 16: In a soft resemblance of the censorship of the arts of the Soviet era, Russian President Vladimir Putin has sought his country's cultural leaders to think out ways to control the growing popularity of rap music among the youths, though stopping short of banning it altogether.

In a report, the Associated Press quoted Putin, who won power for a record fourth term earlier this year, as saying: "if it is impossible to stop, then we must lead it and direct it."

Also Read | Russia is losing confidence on Trump with each passing day

On Saturday, December 15, Putin said in a meeting with his cultural advisers at the Kremlin that trying to ban the artistes from performing rap will only lead to the opposite consequence and make them more popular. The 66-year-old former KGB agent felt that rap is based on three pillars that are sex, drugs and protest and of these, he is particularly worried with the aspect of drug themes in drugs. He said it is a path to the nation's degradation.

However, though Putin's take on the rap was more of a moderate stance, his remarks came amid a crackdown on contemporary music which reminded of the iron rule of the Soviet-era censorship.