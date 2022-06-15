YouTube
    Vladimir Putin seen 'shaking' with 'unsteady feet' in latest video

    Moscow, Jun 15: The latest video of Russian President Vladimir Putin shaking and struggling to stand during an awards ceremony has triggered fresh concern over his health.

    In the viral clip, the Russian president giving a speech is seen trembling and shaking, while he holds onto the podium in front of him. The video reportedly taken on Sunday shows the Russian President, who seems unsteady on his feet.

    Speculations about Putin's health intensified after he was seen coughing at Russia's Victory Day parade with a blanket covering his legs.

    Footages show Putin keeping warm with the heavy blanket as he overlooked the parade, while no other official needed the blanket. This added to speculation that Putin's health could be deteriorating.

    The Russian President has been consistently in news for a long time now but for the wrong reasons. His sanity has been questioned over the decision to unleash the biggest war in Europe since World War Two by attacking the Ukrainians. While his physical health has also been a subject of intense debate over recent weeks.

    Speculations claiming Putin has thyroid cancer, serious back problems and, even psychosis have become part of the regular discourse surrounding the president.

    Putin has reportedly been receiving treatment for thyroid cancer since 2016 and is rumored to take deer antler blood baths and steroids.

    There were speculations that Putin was battling depression and used a 'sensory room' to stave off depression with 'bubble tubes'.

    During the COVID-19 pandemic, this was compounded when Putin went into full isolation, refusing to come near other world leaders at world summits.

    Politicians have also questioned Putin's mental health after two years of isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. These rumors were given a boost after Russia invaded Ukraine, which many saw as an irrational act.

