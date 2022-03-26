How Fridays for Future keeps the spotlight on the climate

Vladimir Putin is a butcher: US President Joe Biden

Washington, Mar 26: US President Joe Biden, during his scheduled visit to Poland, met the Ukrainian refugees on Saturday.

"Each one of those children said, 'Pray for my dad, my grandfather, my brother who is back there fighting.' I remember what it's like when you've someone in a war zone, every morning you get up & wonder...They're an amazing group of people," said Biden.

He is a butcher, Biden said on Russian President Vladimir Putin, after meeting Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw, Poland.

More than 3.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country since the Feb 24 invasion, including about 2.2 million to Poland, according to the United Nations.

Within a few days, the number of refugees displaced from Ukraine since last month will exceed the number of Syrians routed from their homes over years of conflict after a 2011 uprising turned into a full-scale war, said Samantha Power, the US Agency for International Development administrator.