Virus cluster leads to new measures in China city

    Beijing, Jan 07: China has designated parts of Hebei province near Beijing as a coronavirus high danger zone after 14 new cases of COVID-19 were found.

    Eleven of those cases were in Shijiazuang city, where some events for the 2022 Winter Olympics will be held. An additional 30 people tested positive for the virus without showing any symptoms, the provincial health authority said Tuesday.

    The other three COVID-19 cases were in the city of Yantai. Parts of Shijiazhuang were designated high danger areas, meaning they will undergo stricter testing and isolation measures, while parts of Yantai were registered as medium risk areas. The latest cases bring Hebei's number of currently active cases to 19 and medical investigators were looking into whether a single event such as a family gathering had been the origin of many of the cases.

    Coronavirus cases: India records 20,346 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

    China also recorded two cases of domestic transmission in the northeastern province of Liaoning and one case in Beijing. Another 16 cases were brought from outside the country.

    China has recorded a total of 87,183 cases of COVID-19, with 4,634 deaths. People who have tested positive but not shown symptoms have been counted separately from its official COVID-19 tally.

    Wary of another wave of infections, China is urging tens of millions of migrant workers to stay put during next month's Lunar New Year holiday, usually the world's largest annual human migration. Classes are also being dismissed a week earlier than usual and tourists are being told not to come to Beijing for holidays.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 7, 2021, 13:03 [IST]
    Settings X