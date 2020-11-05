US elections: States that are still counting and how the numbers are looking now

Viral video: When Sanders predicted every Donald Trump move two weeks back

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Nov 05: In the past 24 hours, a clip of Democratic Senator, Bernie Sanders has gone viral and has been viewed 27 million times.

Sanders while appearing on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, last month was asked about when he thinks the election results would be known. He had said then there would be a flood of mail in ballots and this could result in a delay in the counting process.

"You're going to have the situation which I suspect in states in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, other states where they are going to be receiving huge amounts of mail-in ballots. And unlike states like Florida or Vermont, they're not able, for bad reasons, to begin processing those ballots until I don't know - Election Day or maybe when the polls close. That means you're going to have states dealing with perhaps millions of mail-in ballots," Sanders had said.

"It could well be that, at 10 on election night, Trump is winning in Michigan, he's winning in Pennsylvania, he's winning in Wisconsin, and he gets on the television and says, 'thank you Americans for re-electing me. It's all over, have a good day'," Sanders said.

thinking about this video of bernie sanders talking about mail-in votes pic.twitter.com/b6WpiIlwcs — hannah (@hannahhycho) November 4, 2020

"But then, the next day and the day following, all those mail-in ballots start getting counted and it turns out that Biden has won those states. At which point, Trump says, 'See? I told the whole thing was fraudulent. I told you those mail-in ballots were crooked. You know, we're not going to leave office."

Trump and allies spread falsehoods to cast doubt on election: Report

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump said that he has won big. We didn't just win Florida, we won it by a lot, Trump also said.

We are winning Pennsylvania by a tremendous margin, Trump said in an address from the White House. He also said, " frankly we did win the elections the President also said.

This is a fraud on the American public. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. We will be going to US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop, Trump also said.

We were winning everything, and counting was called off. He also accused Joe Biden of election fraud. As far as I am concerned, we have already won the election, Trump said.

He said, they knew they could not win, so they said, let us go to court. We are getting to this election and frankly, we did win. Our goal is to ensure the integrity for the good of the country. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So, we will be going to the Supreme Court, Trump also said.