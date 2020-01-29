  • search
    Viral video shows exhausted doctor treating coronavirus crying after working for days without sleep

    Beijing, Jan 29: As China is battling with novel coronavirus, which has killed 106 people, a video footage shows a exhausted doctor who is at the frontline screaming and crying 'I can't take it anymore' after working day and night to treat coronavirus patients. Ever since the coronavirus outbreak, doctors have been working round the clock.

    The video footage shows deeply distressed woman lie back in a chair and clutch her chest as she cries in what appears to be a hospital admin office.

    The clip has so far received thousands of views on Twitter.

    Yet another video shows the doctor, who appears to be overworked, wearing a mask and safety goggles shouting down the phone at a manager as a colleague attempts to comfort him. The doctor is seen having an emotional breakdown over the lack of resources in the hospital.

    UAE: First case of new coronavirus confirmed, in family from Wuhan

    The man could be heard screaming,''Don't I want to go home? Don't I want to celebrate the new year?". When his colleague tried to calm him down, he said he was "not making trouble", and repeated, "What about all those people lying on the floor?"

    The individual who posted the second video, which also remains unverified, explained he had to take it down due to the impact it had had on the doctor in question.

    Meanwhile, doctor who has been treating patients of the coronavirus has died nine days after contracting it himself. Liang Wudong, 62, who worked at the Hubei Xinhua hospital in Wuhan passed away on Saturday morning, hours before another medic, Jiang Jijun, 51, suffered a fatal heart attack.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 14:04 [IST]
