Viral: …And the fair play award goes to this laptop thief; know why

Birmingham, Nov 30: This is an act of theft but there is some glory attached to it because it involved an honesty and humbleness. An unknown thief became a star overnight on the social media after he/she stole a laptop from a university student and wrote an apology note to its owner latter justifying why the act was committed. The thief said he/she is "extremely poor" and needed the money. The person also said that the owner's phone and wallet were spared and also if he/she found any files in the laptop containing important university work, he/she will send it to the owner. The thief said "sorry" in the email not once but twice.

So my flat mates laptop got stolen today, please pree what the thief sent him 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pDhhpmncPz — Stevie Valentine (@StevieBlessed) November 28, 2018

The thief contacted the owner through an email and a photo of the bizarre email was shared on Twitter by one called Stevie Valentine on November 27. The laptop belonged to his flatmate. The Twitter photo of the email went viral in no time and attracted reactions from all over. The post was retweeted over 68k times and liked over 220k times.

Here are some of the reactions the Twitterati came up with:

And they say there’s no honor amongst thieves smh — Preston (@Press107Preston) November 28, 2018

He should have signed the letter: Yours thiefly,................ — Oghenemere Edwin Orugbo (@inferno_nija) November 28, 2018

Wow. I get it. And the email seems sweet. But damn you stole from a student. Students are broke too. And now they need to figure out a laptop. Or how to get their work done. — Derick Vason Swinson (@SwinsonVason) November 28, 2018

He deserves the charger pic.twitter.com/Lab5L8Me0L — Olufemi Oyekanmi (@_jimmydneutron) November 28, 2018

Thieves in the UK seem friendly but their actions are not acceptable — Lone Wolf (@Teemocardio) November 28, 2018