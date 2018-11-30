  • search

Viral: …And the fair play award goes to this laptop thief; know why

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Birmingham, Nov 30: This is an act of theft but there is some glory attached to it because it involved an honesty and humbleness. An unknown thief became a star overnight on the social media after he/she stole a laptop from a university student and wrote an apology note to its owner latter justifying why the act was committed. The thief said he/she is "extremely poor" and needed the money. The person also said that the owner's phone and wallet were spared and also if he/she found any files in the laptop containing important university work, he/she will send it to the owner. The thief said "sorry" in the email not once but twice.

    Viral: …And the fair play award goes to this laptop thief; know why
    Image Courtesy: @StevieBlessed

    The thief contacted the owner through an email and a photo of the bizarre email was shared on Twitter by one called Stevie Valentine on November 27. The laptop belonged to his flatmate. The Twitter photo of the email went viral in no time and attracted reactions from all over. The post was retweeted over 68k times and liked over 220k times.

    Also Read | WB: Watch video of paraglider pilot final moments in Kalimpong before death

    Here are some of the reactions the Twitterati came up with:

    Read more about:

    thief theft laptop bizarre viral

    Story first published: Friday, November 30, 2018, 8:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 30, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue