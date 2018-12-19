  • search
    Vijay Mallya intends to appeal against UK court's extradition verdict

    By Pti
    London, Dec 19: Vijay Mallya plans to file an application to appeal against a British court's verdict in favour of his extradition to India, the embattled liquor baron's legal team confirmed on Wednesday.

    The 63-year-old businessman told reporters soon after the ruling by Westminster Magistrates' Court Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot last week that he would consider the verdict in detail and decide his next course of action.

    "Mallya has now been able to consider the court's decision and intends to file an application for permission to appeal at the appropriate time," said Anand Doobay, Partner at UK-based Boutique Law LLP, who has been Mallya's solicitor through the extradition trial process.

    Under the Extradition Treaty procedures, the Chief Magistrate's verdict has been sent to UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid because it is the minister who is authorised to order Mallya's extradition and has two months within which to make that decision.

    The Home Secretary's order rarely goes against the court's conclusions as he has to consider only some very narrow bars to extradition which are unlikely to apply in this case, including the possible imposition of a death penalty in a particular case.

    "Whatever that decision (by the Home Secretary), the losing side has up to 14 days within which to approach the High Court and seek leave to appeal. Any appeal - if granted - will be heard at the Administrative Court [High Court]," noted a statement by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which represents the Indian government in the extradition case.

    Mallya is wanted in India for alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to an estimated Rs 9,000 crores.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 18:27 [IST]
