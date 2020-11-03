No, Vienna is no more the favourite address for 'James Bonds' today; it’s this city

Vienna attack: Six crime scenes, 1 suspect killed, several including cop injured

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Vienna, Nov 03: The Austrian police have said that there were six crime scenes in the Monday night terror attack in Vienna.

One person had been killed and several hurt, including a police officer. The police shot dead one of the perpetrators. One person was killed and several wounded in exchanges of gunfire late on Monday. The authorities said that this is believed to be a terror attack near the central synagogue.

The Vienna police said on Twitter that there were multiple suspects and six different locations involved. A large area was cordoned off and the police said a significant deployment was underway.

Kabul university attack: 25 killed and wounded as gunmen storm varsity book fair

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told Austrian broadcaster ORF that the attack is believed to have been carried out by several people and all six locations were in the immediate vicinity of the street housing the central synagogue.

He said that the he could confirm that this is an apparent terror attack. "Shots fired in the Inner City district - there are persons injured - KEEP AWAY from all public places or public transport," the police said on Twitter.

The police have urged people not to share videos and photos on the social media. "This jeopardizes police forces as well as the civilian population," the police had said. This was in response to the videos that were shared in which a gunman was seen running down a cobblestone street shooting and shouting.