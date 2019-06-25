Video shows bizarre Ewok-like creatures near cave of Krabi coast

International

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bangkok, June 25: A bizarre Ewok-like creatures (a fictional species of small, mammaloid bipeds that appear in the Star Wars universe) seen chilling near a cave of the Krabi coast in a video that went viral on social media.

Sadly, not a new anthropological discovery. Turns out it was all just a bit of performance art for the Thailand Biennale, a national art festival.

Video of Dog saving girl from falling into water leaves Twitterati in tears

The clip, captured by American tourist Jemayel Khawaja, shows the furry creatures sitting or wading around in the water to the sounds of Thai clarinet as perplexed foreigners on kayaks and a tour boat watch on.

Well, as pointed out by a commenter, one of the creatures may actually have been playing the clarinet.

While most were simply confused by the performance, plenty of commenters were positive in their assessment.