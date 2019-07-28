Video of Indian family stealing 'everything' from Bali hotel goes viral, netizens says 'shameful'

  • search
    By Simran Kashyap
    Jakarta, July 28: A video of an Indian family being shamed by the staff of a hotel in Bali, Indonesia, has now gone viral on various social media platforms.

    The clip captures an embarrassing moment for the country, has sparked outrage among people.

    The 2 minute-long video, which was tweeted by a user @rumilife0612, shows hotel staff scanning the luggage of the guests and removing accessories from them.

    "Why do Indians do this I just can't understand. One should maintain a certain kind of dignity and class ..What is this," read the tweet, which has received over 90 thousand likes.

    The video, which is now being shared by many, shows the family getting busted for stealing accessories from the hotel.

    It includes things like mirror, hanger, artifacts, soap dispenser, and hairdryer.

    Many people also reacted to the video on Twitter, stating that tourists are representing their country when traveling internationally, and such actions are truly embarrassing.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 28, 2019, 17:40 [IST]
