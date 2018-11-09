California shooting: Heartbroken dad says 'I love you son' remembering his slain 22-yr-old boy

Thousand Oaks (California), Nov 9: The scene was heart-breaking, A father broke down in front of the media while talking about his eldest son who was among the 12 people gunned down at the Borderline Bar and Grill here in California on Wednesday (Nov 7), night. Thousand Oaks is located about 65 kilometres north-west of Los Angeles, the state capital.

On Thursday, November 8, Jason Coffman spoke in a quivering voice that he received the dreaded news of his son Cody getting killed in the tragedy.

"His name was Cody Coffman, my firstborn son," Jason said as he voice broke and he wiped his tears with a tissue.

The father's pain left everybody present on the spot in a sorry state of mind as he said: "Oh God ... oh son, I love you so much," clutching his chest. "Oh heavenly father, just please be with him."

In a heartbreaking press conference, father identifies his son as one of 12 people slain at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.

Cody recently turned 22 and was in the process to join the US Army, Jason said. The lad also served as the head umpire for a local baseball league, Jason said, adding that he was a soul who was loved by many.

Cody has three brothers who are aged below 10 and the family is also expecting a daughter later this month, Jason said, adding that he would never know now that he had a sister.

Jason last spoke with his son before the latter left for the venue and the last thing the mourning father told his son who he would never see again: "Son, I love you."

An American Marine Corps veteran with a suspected mental health carried out the carnage and the deceased also included a senior policeman.

At least 200 people were reportedly inside the bar, which was hosting a student line-dancing event, at the time of the shooting. The suspect was named as Ian David Long, 28.