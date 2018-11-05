Video: Hear the world’s ‘funniest flight attendant’ speak

Washington, Nov 4: We all do repetitive stuff everyday while earning our livelihood, isn't it? But there are also people among us who know how to make the same-old boring stuff more entertaining and one of those gifted souls is Daniel Sandberg.

A flight attendant with Frontier Airlines, Sandberg recently came to be known as the "world's funniest" flight attendant. Reason? His unique take on the flight safety announcement which was far, far from the routine style and left the passengers as well as other crew members in splits.

Sandberg, who is known to be humour-loving since his young days, started it by introducing the flight attendant in front as his wife and in the back as his mistress, the Daily Mail reported. The man then went on with his humour Blitzkrieg and the passengers found it too funny.

Also Read | Passengers of car were busy taking kiki challenge when something unusual happened

The video of the funny episode was shared by one Cindy Kuhn on Facebook and she gave the caption: "OMGosh....this guy was THE MOST HILARIOUS flight attendant (Daniel Sandberg) I've EVER heard on a plane! 😂😅😂😅 It started out when he introduced the flight attendants as his wife, mistress (which is when I knew I had to grab my phone and start recording it!)...and he just kept rolling!!! This is about 3 minutes but DEFINITELY worth the listen to!"

Watch the video here:

It did very little time for the video to go viral and many wanted to fly with Sandberg as the attendant on board. The video clip received 129k likes and was shared over three lakh times at the time of writing this report.