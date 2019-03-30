  • search
    Video: Gusty wind makes man flies into air with umbrella in Turkey city

    By
    |

    Osmaniye (Turkey), March 30: Sometimes, a tragedy can look like a comedy can this incident that was witnessed by the bystanders in the Turkish city of Osmaniye qualifies as one of them. A video footage has recently gone viral on social media showing a man, trying to find himself a shelter in heavy wind, flies away with an umbrella.

    Video: Gusty wind makes man flies into air with umbrella in Turkey city
    Image Courtesy: @DailySabah

    In the video posted on Twitter by Turkish daily 'Daily Sabah', a group of men can be seen trying to hold on to an umbrella to keep it down against gusty winds but it was so strong that it saw one of the men going up in the air.

    "It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a man flying on an umbrella," read the caption.

    Big wibbly-wobbly plane makes nervous landing in strong wind

    The man, identified as Sadik Kocadalli, however, did not hurt himself, Daily Sabah reported later. "I'm fine actually. After I realized the umbrella was going to keep going up, I jumped off. I think I rose 3 or 4 meters," he was quoted as telling reporters.

    However, another man found himself to be not so lucky as he was injured by the umbrella when it fell on him.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 12:49 [IST]
