Video: Gusty wind makes man flies into air with umbrella in Turkey city

International

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Osmaniye (Turkey), March 30: Sometimes, a tragedy can look like a comedy can this incident that was witnessed by the bystanders in the Turkish city of Osmaniye qualifies as one of them. A video footage has recently gone viral on social media showing a man, trying to find himself a shelter in heavy wind, flies away with an umbrella.

In the video posted on Twitter by Turkish daily 'Daily Sabah', a group of men can be seen trying to hold on to an umbrella to keep it down against gusty winds but it was so strong that it saw one of the men going up in the air.

"It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a man flying on an umbrella": Footage of a Turkish man flying through the air on an umbrella base after trying to hold it down during severe winds goes viral on social mediahttps://t.co/5P5eLRRgUQ pic.twitter.com/YH16pCgO1S — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) March 27, 2019

"It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a man flying on an umbrella," read the caption.

Big wibbly-wobbly plane makes nervous landing in strong wind

The man, identified as Sadik Kocadalli, however, did not hurt himself, Daily Sabah reported later. "I'm fine actually. After I realized the umbrella was going to keep going up, I jumped off. I think I rose 3 or 4 meters," he was quoted as telling reporters.

However, another man found himself to be not so lucky as he was injured by the umbrella when it fell on him.