Video: Fast food worker feeds disabled customer with one arm and leg

Salvador (Brazil), Nov 14: Some acts of kindness really leave us overwhelmed. This video about an act of charity that has gone viral on the Internet for sometime now, is one example.

Also Read | Man leaves job to become nurse after wife dies of breast cancer

An employee at a shopping centre food plaza in Salvador Norte shopping mall saw a man with a disabled arm and leg struggling to eat the food he bought. The employee then chipped in and fed the man and the act was filmed by one Laurinha Victoria who said the instance left her teary-eyed. The video of the incident which happened a few months ago received a massive response then and is still getting a lot of appreciation on social media.

A Restaurant Employee Noticed a Man Who Was Struggling to Eat. It Turned Out That He Has a Leg and Arm Disability. So He Sat Down and Started to Feed Him. We Need More People Like That!



Raise Your Hand If You Agree. pic.twitter.com/kLsWxGy3IX — Kevin W (@kwilli1046) November 13, 2018

Victoria said alongside the video she took: "Today I was overwhelmed by emotion with tears in my eyes, when I saw this scene at the North Mall food square. The young man with a disability in his leg and arms had already asked me to pick up his food when it was ready. When I got up, the employee was already taking it to the table. The employee of the restaurant Giraffas was putting food in the customer's mouth."

Also Read | She is blind but she is a professional skier and not afraid to dance either

Victoria said she even lauded the man who came out with a helping hand and called it a "beautiful gesture".