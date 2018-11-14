  • search

Video: Fast food worker feeds disabled customer with one arm and leg

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Salvador (Brazil), Nov 14: Some acts of kindness really leave us overwhelmed. This video about an act of charity that has gone viral on the Internet for sometime now, is one example.

    Video: Fast food worker feeds disabled customer with one arm and leg
    Image Courtesy: @kwilli1046

    Also Read | Man leaves job to become nurse after wife dies of breast cancer

    An employee at a shopping centre food plaza in Salvador Norte shopping mall saw a man with a disabled arm and leg struggling to eat the food he bought. The employee then chipped in and fed the man and the act was filmed by one Laurinha Victoria who said the instance left her teary-eyed. The video of the incident which happened a few months ago received a massive response then and is still getting a lot of appreciation on social media.

    Victoria said alongside the video she took: "Today I was overwhelmed by emotion with tears in my eyes, when I saw this scene at the North Mall food square. The young man with a disability in his leg and arms had already asked me to pick up his food when it was ready. When I got up, the employee was already taking it to the table. The employee of the restaurant Giraffas was putting food in the customer's mouth."

    Also Read | She is blind but she is a professional skier and not afraid to dance either

    Victoria said she even lauded the man who came out with a helping hand and called it a "beautiful gesture".

    Read more about:

    video brazil human interest social media

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 14, 2018, 9:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 14, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue