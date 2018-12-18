  • search
    Video: Busy US airport comes to standstill to pay tributes to fallen soldiers

    Washington, Dec 18: What if you see a busy airport you are in for travelling somewhere comes to a standstill to pay tributes to the country's fallen soldiers?

    Well, it might sound too good a thing to happen but recently, the Nashville International Airport in Nashville, Tennessee, saw life coming to a halt for a few minutes to honour the fallen soldiers of the US. It all happened at Gate C10 at the airport where a group of children who lost a parent in military combat were boarding a plane to go to Walt Disney World. They were flown on the all-expenses-paid vacation by the American Airlines on various flights as part of Gary Sinise Foundation's annual Snowball Express programme. More than 1,700 children from across the US joined the trip.

    Author and speaker Jen Tringale took and posted a video of the moment on her social media accounts and they went viral in no time. "Seeing the general public in an airport stand still to honour these kids was simply beautiful," she said, adding that it was a humbling experience at the time of Christmas.

    Over 1000 Gold Star Children travel with surviving parent or guardian, 1,722 in all, via @americanair to Disney World today as part of our @garysinisefoundation Snowball Express program. This charter left Los Angeles this morning and I got to take this photo with them before they left. I’ll join up in a few days. Have fun kids! We love you!

    usa soldiers military airport children

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 16:54 [IST]
