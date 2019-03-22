  • search
    Video: Bulgaria police pepper spray themselves while trying to disperse protesters

    Sofia, March 21: Law-keepers using pepper spray to disperse protesting crowd is a common scene across the globe. But something that happened on the roads of Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, of late, is quite unique.

    Protesters gathered outside the parliament in the city demanding early elections and the local police, as usual, tried to disperse them by spraying pepper spray. However, their act fetched an entirely opposite result. As one of the police officers sprayed pepper spray directly into the air, he failed to gauge the direction in which the wind was blowing and it came back to hit the officers' eyes instead. The protesters, on the other hand, remained largely unharmed.

    A video of the funny incident was shared on Twitter by one user and it went viral. Many police officers were seen cleaning their eyes with water.

    Bulgarian investigative journalist murdered; third incident in EU in a year

    The user, Jasper Neve, also said in another tweet that Bulgaria is a largely peaceful nation where protests are not regular and the goof-up with the pepper spray showed that the police too were inexperienced in handling it. A lot of Twitter users though didn't agree to the viewpoint that Bulgaria is a peaceful country.

    The video of the incident received quite a few funny reactions:

    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 8:47 [IST]
