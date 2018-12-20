Video: A man with Santa hat arrives at kids’ hospital in Washington and oh my god… it’s Obama!

International

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Washington, Dec 20: We hate to love politicians as long as they are in power. But once they have the tag 'former' ahead of their names, they become popular overnight. Former US Barack Obama is one such man. He had his share of criticisms while serving as the 44th president of the United States but now, especially with a suspect successor in power, the former president is one of the most loved individuals in America's life and considered by many as the leader who had represented the country's normal face last.

On Wednesday, the Democratic politician paid a visit to the Children's National hospital in Washington on Wednesday, December 19, donning a Santa Claus hat and carrying on his shoulders a sack full of gifts to present the children and families ahead of the Christmas holidays. The people who were present on the occasion were stunned to see their former president amongst them and there was an uproar welcoming the 57-year-old leader.

Thank you @BarackObama for making our patients’ day so much brighter. Your surprise warmed our hallways and put smiles on everyone’s faces! Our patients loved your company…and your gifts! https://t.co/bswxSrA4sQ ❤️ #HolidaysAtChildrens #ObamaAndKids pic.twitter.com/qii53UbSRS — Children's National 🏥 (@childrenshealth) December 19, 2018

"I just want to say thank you to all of you guys," Obama, who served as the president between 2009 and 2017, told the staff members.

"As the dad of two girls, I can only imagine in that situation to have nurses and staff and doctors and people who are caring for them, and looking after them... that's the most important thing there is," he further added.

Last year too, Obama, the US's first black president, dressed up as Santa to visit middle school students at Boys & Girls Club in Washington.