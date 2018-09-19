  • search

Vice Prez Naidu in Romania, looks to boost ties

By PTI
    Bucharest, Sep 18: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu arrived in Romania on Tuesday (Sep 18) as part of the last leg of his three-nation visit to boost India's ties with the southeastern European country. Naidu landed here from Malta where he held comprehensive discussions with President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca on ways to bolster bilateral relations.

    The two countries signed three MoUs for collaboration between the foreign services institutes and cooperation in maritime and tourism. Upon his arrival in Bucharest, the vice president received a warm welcome from Vice Prime Minister of Romania Ana Birchall, External Affairs Ministry (MEA) Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

    In the last leg, Naidu will be in Romania from September 18 to September 20. The visit coincides with 70th year of Indo-Romanian ties and the centenary year of Romania. During the visit, Naidu will meet Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, the president of Romanian Senate and the prime minister. He will also address a session of Chamber of Deputies in the Romanian Parliament. Naidu will also have a business meet and interact with the Indian diaspora, the MEA has said in a statement.

