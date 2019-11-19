Verdict in Pervez Musharraf's treason case reserved, to be pronounced on Nov 28

By Vishal S

Islamabad, Nov 19: A Pakistan court on Tuesday reserved its verdict in a treason case against former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf, said reports.

The verdict will be pronounced on November 28, reports quoting Pakistan media said.

Pakistan's leading daily DAWN reported that Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, heading of a three-member bench, asked where Musharraf's lawyer was. He was informed by a special registrar of the court that the lawyer was gone to perform Umrah, DAWN reported.

The bench had decided last month to conduct 75-year-old Musharraf's trial on a daily basis from October 8 to conclude the case pending since December 2013. However, an application was submitted on Tuesday on behalf of his counsel for deferment of the hearing for two weeks as the counsel was down with dengue fever, a PTI report said.

The previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, as per PTI, had filed the treason case against the former army chief in 2013 over the imposition of extra-constitutional emergency in November 2007, which led to the confinement of a number of superior court judges in their houses and sacking of over 100 judges.