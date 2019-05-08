Venezuela crisis: US lifts sanctions for general who defied Maduro

By PTI

Caracas (Venezuela), May 8: The US has lifted sanctions on a top Venezuelan general who broke ranks with President Nicolás Maduro, trying to help the opposition regain momentum in the face of a government crackdown following last week's failed uprising.

Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday that the lifting of financial sanctions for former spy chief Manuel Figuera is intended to encourage others in the military to abandon their support for Maduro.

The Treasury Department said the move is a display of "good faith" designed to elicit "concrete and meaningful actions to restore democratic order" by dozens of other sanctioned Venezuelan insiders.

As the US looked to lure the Venezuelan military, Maduro and his allies started going after opponents who supported the uprising.

