  • search
Trending Bharat Bandh JNU Nirbhaya
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    USA civil flights banned over the Gulf, Iraq and Iran

    By PTI
    |

    Washington, Jan 08: The US Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it was banning US-registered carriers from flying over Iraq, Iran and the Gulf following rocket attacks on US forces in Iraq.

    "The (FAA) issues Notices to Airmen tonight outlining flight restrictions that prohibit US civil aviation operators from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman," it said in a statement.

    USA civil flights banned over the Gulf, Iraq and Iran

    "The FAA will continue closely monitoring events in the Middle East."

    Iran has claimed that it launched tens of surface to surface missiles at Iraq's Ain Assad air base that houses US troops.

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards has warned the US and its regional allies against retaliating over the missile attack in Iraq.

    Oil prices rise after Iran launches missile attack on US air base

    According to the reports, at least nine rockets slammed into an Iraqi airbase in the country's west early Wednesday where US and coalition forces are based.

    The attack on the Ain al-Asad airbase came after pro-Tehran factions in Iraq had vowed to join forces to "respond" to an American drone strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi top commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad last week.

    More USA News

    Read more about:

    usa banned gulf iraq iran flying us forces

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 9:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 8, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue