USA civil flights banned over the Gulf, Iraq and Iran

oi-PTI

By PTI

Washington, Jan 08: The US Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it was banning US-registered carriers from flying over Iraq, Iran and the Gulf following rocket attacks on US forces in Iraq.

"The (FAA) issues Notices to Airmen tonight outlining flight restrictions that prohibit US civil aviation operators from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman," it said in a statement.

"The FAA will continue closely monitoring events in the Middle East."

Iran has claimed that it launched tens of surface to surface missiles at Iraq's Ain Assad air base that houses US troops.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards has warned the US and its regional allies against retaliating over the missile attack in Iraq.

Oil prices rise after Iran launches missile attack on US air base

According to the reports, at least nine rockets slammed into an Iraqi airbase in the country's west early Wednesday where US and coalition forces are based.

The attack on the Ain al-Asad airbase came after pro-Tehran factions in Iraq had vowed to join forces to "respond" to an American drone strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi top commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad last week.