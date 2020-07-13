US: Young man dies after attending 'COVID-Party'

Washington, July 13: This is funny how people still are taking COVID-19 not that seriously when the death toll around the world is tendng towards 6 lakh mark.

A 30-year-old man believed the coronavirus was a hoax and died from infection after attending a "COVID-19" party hosted by an infected person, according to a Texas hospital.

"One of the things that was heart-wrenching that he said to his nurse was, 'You know, I think I made a mistake.'

"He thought the disease was a hoax. He thought he was young and invincible and wouldn't get affected by the disease."

"Someone will be diagnosed with the disease, and they'll have a party to invite their friends over to see if they can beat the disease," Chief medical officer of the hospital said in a video broadcast by US media on Sunday.

The officer said about young people, "They don't look really sick. But when you check their oxygen levels and their lab tests, they're really sicker than they appear".

Dr. Robert Glatter an emergency physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City said, "COVID parties are dangerous, irresponsible and potentially deadly."

US continues to the highest effected country by Covid with 3,413,995 positive cases and 137,782 deaths.