US welcomes India to UN Security Council, says new year brings new opportunities

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Jan 05: India has been welcomed by the United States to the United Nations Security Council.

The US said that it looks forward to working with India over the shared interests towards a peaceful, secure India-Pacific. In a tweet the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) wrote, 'a new year brings new new opportunities to strengthen relationship with old friends and partners.'

"We welcome India to the UN Security Council and look forward to working with @IndiaUNNewYork (Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York) to advance our shared interests in a more peaceful, secure Indo-Pacific and world," the tweet also added.

UNSC agenda discussed: India, US to work closely together

On Monday, the Indian National Flag was installed at the UNSC stakeout as India assumed the membership of the UN body for the eight time as a non-permanent member of the powerful UN body for the 2021-22 period.

T S Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of India during the ceremony said "as India assumes the membership of the Security Council for the eighth time, it is an honour for me as the Permanent Representative of India to take part in today's flag installation ceremony."

He also said, " we will use our tenure to bring human-centric and inclusive solutions to matters of international peace and security. India will be a voice for the developing world. We will not shy away from raising our voice against the common enemies of humanity like terrorism."