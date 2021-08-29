US urges all Americans to leave area of Kabul airport immediately, citing specific, credible threat

What is Islamic State Khorasan? the group behind Kabul airport bombing

Kabul, Aug 29: The US State Department is urging all Americans in the vicinity of the Afghanistan's Kabul airport to leave the area immediately because of a specific, credible threat.

The warning early Sunday morning says US citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid all airport gates at this time.

It specifically noted the South (Airport Circle) gate, the new Ministry of the Interior, and the gate near the Panjshir Petrol station on the northwest side of the airport.

A suicide bombing at the airport on Thursday killed at least 169 Afghans and 13 US service members.

Story first published: Sunday, August 29, 2021, 8:16 [IST]