  • search

US: Sikh leader Manjit Singh attacked by over 20 people in California; 3 arrested

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Sacramento, Aug 26: Around three people were arrested in connection with the attack on Akali Dal leader and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee member Manjeet Singh GK outside a Gurdwara in California.

    US: Sikh leader Manjit Singh attacked in California; 3 arrested

    Sources said although the Sikh leader escaped, the attackers managed to relieve him of his turban. He went on to pay obeisance at the gurdwara.

    Speaking to media, Manjeet Singh said,''I was attacked by more than 20 people, these people have not even kept the dignity of a Gurdwara. I told my aides to not say a word and maintain peace. We will not be cowed down by all this.''

    Singh - who is also the president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) - was earlier mobbed by protesters in New York.

    Condemning such attacks on the Sikh community, Sukhbir Badal said,''This attack has been done on behest of ISI who are anti-India, against stability of Punjab & want to create a wedge between Sikhs. Have requested Sushma ji to take up the matter with her American counterpart.''

    Read more about:

    manjit singh united states california sikh

    Story first published: Sunday, August 26, 2018, 13:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 26, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue