US: Sikh leader Manjit Singh attacked by over 20 people in California; 3 arrested

Sacramento, Aug 26: Around three people were arrested in connection with the attack on Akali Dal leader and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee member Manjeet Singh GK outside a Gurdwara in California.

Sources said although the Sikh leader escaped, the attackers managed to relieve him of his turban. He went on to pay obeisance at the gurdwara.

#WATCH: Akali Dal leader & Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee member Manjeet Singh GK attacked, face blackened outside a Gurdwara in California. 3 people have been arrested in connection with the attack. #USA (25.08.18) pic.twitter.com/HdhnlJn8zP — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2018

Speaking to media, Manjeet Singh said,''I was attacked by more than 20 people, these people have not even kept the dignity of a Gurdwara. I told my aides to not say a word and maintain peace. We will not be cowed down by all this.''

Singh - who is also the president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) - was earlier mobbed by protesters in New York.

Condemning such attacks on the Sikh community, Sukhbir Badal said,''This attack has been done on behest of ISI who are anti-India, against stability of Punjab & want to create a wedge between Sikhs. Have requested Sushma ji to take up the matter with her American counterpart.''