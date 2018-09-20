US: Shooting incident in Maryland leaves 3 dead, suspect nabbed

Maryland, Sep 20: A shooting incident was reported from Maryland, US, on Thursday morning in which three people were killed. The suspect has been apprehended.

The first shots were reported just after 9 a.m. (local time) at the "Liberty Support Facility," which is a portion of the Rite Aid distribution center, FOX Baltimore reported.

"I can confirm multiple wounded and casualties. The lone suspect is in custody and in critical condition," said Harford County Sheriff, as per reports.

Several victims were taken Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. The Associated Press reported that three people were killed. No further details about the victims were immediately available.