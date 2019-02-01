  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    US in serious negotiations on Afghanistan for first time: Trump

    By Pti
    |

    Washington, Feb 1: The US is in serious negotiations with the Taliban for the first time in 19 years to end the war in Afghanistan, President Donald Trump has said as he touted his administration's talks with the militant group.

    US President Donald Trump. File photo
    US President Donald Trump. File photo

    The optimistic tone come hours after US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad defended his talks with the Taliban and cautioned against a rush to judgment.

    While Khalilzad said his nearly week-long meeting with Taliban officials yielded "significant progress," Afghan President Ghani expressed concerns about the US troop withdrawal from the war-torn country.

    "I can't tell you that this is a guarantee because we are going into close to 19 years in being in Afghanistan and for the first time, they are talking about settling, they are talking about making an agreement and we bring our people back home if that happens," Trump told reporters at the White House.

    Also read: On same page with intelligence community, says Trump

    "We will see what happens but they are in very serious negotiations for the first time," he said.

    Early this week, Khalilzad announced that he has reached a draft peace framework after six days of talks in Qatar. As per the draft framework, the Taliban will deny safe haven to terrorist groups.

    This is based on the understanding that the Taliban must enter into direct talks with Kabul and, at the same time, agree to a ceasefire.

    Meanwhile, a media has said the Trump administration is unlikely to order withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan without a comprehensive cease-fire agreement with the Taliban and a political road map for peace.

    Based on interviews with unnamed senior administration officials, The Washington Post in a news report said that “no withdrawal will occur until a comprehensive cease-fire and a political road map for peace have been negotiated” between the militants and the Afghans.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    usa donald trump taliban afghanistan

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue