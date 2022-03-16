YouTube
    US Senate unanimously condemns Putin as war criminal

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Washington, Mar 16: The US Senate has unanimously passed a resolution condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin as a war criminal.

    US Senate unanimously condemns Putin as war criminal

    The resolution was introduced by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and backed by senators of both parties. It encouraged the International Criminal Court in The Hague and other nations to target Russian Military in any investigation of war crimes committed in Ukraine.

    Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said all of us in this chamber joined together, with Democrats and Republicans, to say that Vladimir Putin cannot escape accountability for the atrocities committed against the Ukrainian people.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 11:33 [IST]
